OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives $10.29 Average PT from Analysts

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jennifer R. Cochran bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $83,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares in the company, valued at $290,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer R. Cochran acquired 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,838,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,576.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 472,250 shares of company stock worth $1,665,938 over the last three months.

OABI stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

