Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Critical Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.28 $4.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grove Collaborative and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 695.45%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

