Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

