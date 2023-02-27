Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Price Target at GBX 125.83

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.83 ($1.52).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JUST. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £908.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,273.43). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

