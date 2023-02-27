Scotiabank Cuts StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SVAUF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

