Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.04 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.
About Victoria Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria Gold (VITFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.