Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFFGet Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.04 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

