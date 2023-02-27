Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,300 ($39.74) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $38.63 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

