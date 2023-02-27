Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.