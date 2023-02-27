Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$5.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

