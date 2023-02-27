Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $87.50 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

