Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PPRQF stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

