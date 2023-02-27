PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

