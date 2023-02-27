Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $27.53 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

