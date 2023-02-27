Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.98

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Noranda Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NNDIF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
