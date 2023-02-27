Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.98

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNDIF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.