Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $87.50 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

