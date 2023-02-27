Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $156.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.6706 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

