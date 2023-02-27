Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $80.80

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Roku Trading Down 6.2 %

Roku stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Recommended Stories

