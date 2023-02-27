LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

LTMAY opened at $0.45 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.19.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.