Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.