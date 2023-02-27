Wolfe Research Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.37.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.84 and a 200-day moving average of $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

