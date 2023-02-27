Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.57) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.33) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.19) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.58) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($48.66).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,605.50 ($43.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,311.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($48.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,607.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,693.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($43.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($9,982.90). Insiders purchased 923 shares of company stock worth $3,309,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

