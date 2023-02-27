UBS Group Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bumble by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.