Robert W. Baird Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $247.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.53 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.