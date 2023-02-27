Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $236.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.29.

Autodesk stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

