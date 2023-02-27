Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock worth $1,742,340. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

