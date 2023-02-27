Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

