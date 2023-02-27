Head to Head Comparison: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 8.62% 20.16% 8.86% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novanta and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.17%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 7.91 $50.33 million $2.03 77.20 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 193.03 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

Novanta beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

