Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.22.

Stelco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.00.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

