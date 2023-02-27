Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Up 2.1 %

STN stock opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

