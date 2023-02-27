Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Head to Head Review

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $68.28, suggesting a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Metro.

Dividends

Profitability

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 10.01 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 30.25

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

