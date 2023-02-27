Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Head to Head Review

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metro
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Metro presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $68.28, suggesting a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Metro.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$5.32
|10.01
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.55
|30.25
Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
About Metro
Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.