Head-To-Head Comparison: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 64.98%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -1.58% -0.33% -0.17% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 5.94 -$12.64 million ($0.07) -310.57 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.