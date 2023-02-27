Scotiabank Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$33.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$32.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.46. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$23.85 and a twelve month high of C$32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

