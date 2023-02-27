Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) & Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -307.75% -92.65% -74.97% Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $34.90 million 4.84 -$55.28 million ($3.06) -1.26 Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 5 4 0 2.18 Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.76%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.