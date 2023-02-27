National Bankshares Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut Stelco from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a C$43.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.22.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

