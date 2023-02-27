BMO Capital Markets Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$33.13 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$32.65 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.28.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

