Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.