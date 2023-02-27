BOX (BOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -302.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.