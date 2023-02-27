Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.56.

STN opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.94. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

