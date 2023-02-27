Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$32.17 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.