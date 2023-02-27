CIBC Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.35 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,345,030.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,566.68. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

