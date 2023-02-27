American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

