Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$5.75

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.11.

TSE:TCN opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

