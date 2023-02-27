Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADEVF. Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SEB Equities lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Danske lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

