Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.20. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.
Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.