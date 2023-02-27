Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.20. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on VLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.