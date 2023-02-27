Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

