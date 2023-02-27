Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

GDEN stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.40. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Golden Entertainment

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

