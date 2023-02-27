Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

