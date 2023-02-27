Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Everi Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Trading of Everi
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Featured Stories
