Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

