Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zai Lab Price Performance
Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
