Enviva (EVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Enviva to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Enviva has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Institutional Trading of Enviva

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth $18,456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $10,043,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

